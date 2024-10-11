Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 724,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

