Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 133468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,798 shares of company stock worth $5,357,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

