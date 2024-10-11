Gravity (G) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00 Million

Gravity (G) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $269.78 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03253981 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,677,610.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

