Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 5,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

