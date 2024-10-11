Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

