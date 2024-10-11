Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.38. Approximately 1,176,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,023,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $729,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.