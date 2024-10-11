GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,740,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 3,633,625 shares.The stock last traded at $40.97 and had previously closed at $38.02.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

