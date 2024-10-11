Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.02 and last traded at C$39.02, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.62.

GCG.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.83.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

