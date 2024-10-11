Guggenheim Begins Coverage on MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBX
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.