Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,304. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $187.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,332.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.