Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $186.44 and last traded at $186.05, with a volume of 23219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.37.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.
The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,304.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
