Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 210,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

