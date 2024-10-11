Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $51.65. 522,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,276,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Specifically, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

