Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

