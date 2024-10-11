Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.90.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
HMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
