Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROWL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

