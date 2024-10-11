HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $387.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $409.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Quarry LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

