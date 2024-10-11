HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after buying an additional 2,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after buying an additional 1,746,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HDB opened at $60.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

