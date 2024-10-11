Head-To-Head Comparison: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) vs. SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A SFL 15.17% 12.58% 3.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and SFL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $123.07 million 19.97 $12.44 million N/A N/A SFL $822.26 million 1.94 $83.94 million $0.97 11.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cadeler A/S and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 SFL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.10%. SFL has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.71%. Given SFL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

SFL beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

