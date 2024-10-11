Head-To-Head Review: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Fire Group and Till Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.10 billion 0.45 -$29.70 million ($0.69) -28.19 Till Capital $6.76 million 0.47 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group.

Risk and Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Till Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.0%. United Fire Group pays out -92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 3.17% 5.23% 1.16% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Fire Group beats Till Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

