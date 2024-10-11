Head-To-Head Survey: Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.33%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.75, indicating that its stock price is 1,475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.90 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -0.96 Jin Medical International $20.13 million 19.41 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.