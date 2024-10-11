Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

