Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

