Hedera 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.43 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $38.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,129.033195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05063261 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $39,628,096.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

