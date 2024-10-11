HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $66,941.16 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

