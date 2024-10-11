HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $66,941.16 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Performance
Shares of HEI stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $269.38.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HEICO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEICO
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- Trading Halts Explained
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.