Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.510-2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.9 million-$544.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.5 million. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

