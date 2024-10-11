Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,961. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,178.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

