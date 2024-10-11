Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.13 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.