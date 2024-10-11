Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Hempco Food and Fiber Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.