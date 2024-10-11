Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64). 180,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 50,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,563.80). 67.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.