Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64). 180,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 50,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,563.80). 67.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.