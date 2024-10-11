Hermez Network Tops One Day Volume of $11,477.42 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and $11,477.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00006090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.29 or 1.00053336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.81940185 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,238.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

