Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $42.71 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.26579373 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,670,265.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

