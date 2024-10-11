Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 159,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 653,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Hesai Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

