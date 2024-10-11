Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 159,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 653,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Hesai Group Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.