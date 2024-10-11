Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 377.2% in September

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 377.2% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

HXGBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 71,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

