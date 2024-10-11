Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

LIN opened at $469.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $483.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.13 and its 200 day moving average is $449.85.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.