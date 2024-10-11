Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.