Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

COLB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

