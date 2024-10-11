Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.