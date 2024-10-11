Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.