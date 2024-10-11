Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $309,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

