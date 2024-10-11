Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CWM LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

