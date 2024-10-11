Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

