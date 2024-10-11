Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $597.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.95 and its 200 day moving average is $503.06.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

