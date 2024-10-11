Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

