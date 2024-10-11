Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

