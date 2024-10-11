Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 999 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

