Hoese & Co LLP Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

