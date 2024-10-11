Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.