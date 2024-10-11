Hoese & Co LLP Sells 125 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,665,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12,646.2% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 913.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $361.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.18.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

