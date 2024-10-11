Hoese & Co LLP Takes $33,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT opened at $79.61 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

